Making problematic statements on social media is Ram Gopal Varma's favorite pastime. And ever since the lockdown has come into action, the filmmaker (58) is doing it more than ever. In the most recent instance, RGV came up with a sexist remark, in light of the reopening of liquor shops across India. He was then berated by fellow netizens and Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra.

More than 40 days after the coronavirus-linked nationwide lockdown started, the government allowed liquor shops to function, starting from Monday. However, it turned out to be a disastrous move as huge crowds lined up outside liquor outlets, thereby making a mockery of social distancing. But, for RGV, that wasn't the real problem. He wondered what was the need for women to buy alcohol.

Referring to a picture where a few women could be seen queuing outside a liquor shop, RGV tweeted, "Look who's in line at the wine shops.. So much for protecting women against drunk men (sic)." His comment was met with fierce backlash from fellow users on Twitter, who labeled him as "insecure" and called out his misogynist remarks.

Setting the record straight, Sona Mohapatra wrote, "Dear Mr. RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education. 1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism (sic)." "Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent (sic)," she added.

Later, RGV, in a reply to Sona, said that she might have "misunderstood the intention behind that tweet". Sona then reminded him that domestic violence and alcohol abuse are interlinked, adding that, "women hold the short end of the stick across the world. (sic)" "Rarely does the woman drink & thrash her partner, (sic)" the 43-year-old singer added.

Apparently, RGV has not been able to decipher the gravity of the coronavirus situation yet. Last month, when millions of Indians lighted diyas and candles to uplift people amid the COVID-19 crisis, RGV had the brilliant idea of lighting a cigarette (!). Before that, he joked that he had contracted the coronavirus on April Fool's Day. He received severe backlash for the insensitive "joke".

