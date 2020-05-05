Last updated on May 05 2020, 04:16 pm
Written by Sagar Malik
Days after legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's demise, his wife Neetu Kapoor has been thanking people who supported them during the actor's hard-fought battle with cancer.
After expressing gratitude to the doctors who treated Rishi, Neetu (61) has now thanked family friend Mukesh Ambani for their "immeasurable love and support" during the past two years.
Rishi Kapoor passed away last week.
Sharing a happy picture with Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Neetu wrote on Instagram, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too."
"But it's a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family," she stated.
Writing on, Neetu talked about how the Ambani family went "above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensured he experienced as little discomfort as possible."
She added that the Ambanis ensured that Rishi received proper medical attention and also paid him personal visits at the hospital "to shower him with love and attention."
Calling the Ambanis their "guarding angels", Neetu concluded, "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest (sic)."
A day before, Neetu expressed gratitude towards doctors of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, where Rishi underwent treatment for leukemia.
She said, "The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr. Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own... and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart."
The original "chocolate boy" of Bollywood and an amazingly versatile actor, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He was 67.
His last rites were held later that day at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Crematorium.
The Kapoor family also organized a close-knit prayer meet for the late actor at their Mumbai home.
Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed at the city's Banganga Tank on Sunday evening.
