Netflix has unveiled the first official look and the release date of Betaal, an upcoming zombie horror series produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Set in a remote village during the colonial-era India, the story follows the happenings after a two-century-old evil spirit and his battalion of zombie redcoats are let loose. Here's more on this.

Details It stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai

The teaser released by Netflix showcases Viineet Kumar in an army uniform, with his eyes piercing right into the camera. Two other characters stand on either side, one of them holding a lantern, and the other one a rifle. Apart from Viineet, the series also stars Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand, among others.

Instagram Post Check out the teaser here

They look psyched! Almost as psyched as we are. #Betaal coming soon! A post shared by netflix_in on May 4, 2020 at 11:03pm PDT

Information Patrick Graham serves as showrunner for 'Betaal'

Patrick Graham, who previously directed horror miniseries Ghoul for Netflix, serves as the showrunner for Betaal. The series has been co-directed by Graham alongside Nikhil Mahajan. Betaal has been executive-produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions, which has previously brought us horror movies such as Get Out and Paranormal Activity, and by SK Global Entertainment, the company behind Crazy Rich Asians.

Quote Here's the official synopsis of 'Betaal'

"A remote village becomes the theater of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed upon locals. With CIPD pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict."

Information 'Betaal' streams on Netflix on May 24