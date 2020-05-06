Swedish YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, will now live-stream exclusively on YouTube, as per a new deal. Felix's return to live-streaming on the Google-owned streaming platform comes one year after he switched to a rival company. The 30-year-old continues to remain the most successful independent creator on the platform, with more than 104 million subscribers and 25 billion views.

Details He had joined Dlive for live-streaming in 2019

While no details about the deal's financial aspects have been revealed, it's possible that YouTube would have spent a fortune in getting Felix on-board, given the popularity he commands on the worldwide digital space. After he joined rival live-streaming platform Dlive in 2019, Felix gained an impressive 822,000 followers there. Earlier this year, he also took a short break from making YouTube videos.

Quote Felix said returning to YouTube feels like a 'natural fit'

Felix, who had joined YouTube in 2010, said that returning to the streamer "feels like a natural fit." "Live-streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future," he added.

Details YouTube remains world's favorite gaming platform

Felix's decision to go exclusive with YouTube comes at a time when video streaming and online gaming is on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, YouTube boasts of being the largest global gaming platform with millions of gamers watching more than 50 billion hours of game play annually. Recently, the company also signed deals with other popular streamers, CouRage, Valkyrae, and Typical Gamer.

