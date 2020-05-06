Shootings and production work will continue to remain stalled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Film and TV Producers Guild of India has clarified. The clarification comes after several reports highlighted new guidelines for the resumption of shoots. The Guild added that a final call on safety protocols and guidelines will be taken only after thorough consultation with the government and the medical professionals.

Statement The Guild issued a statement on Tuesday

In a statement posted on Tuesday, the Guild said, "A work-in-progress document prepared by the Guild of draft guidelines for the resumption of shooting activities has recently been circulating widely in the media and industry." It added that the said document is "only an early internal draft prepared by the Guild in preparedness for the future resumption of shooting activities."

Twitter Post Here is the statement from the Guild

Clarification from Spokesperson, Producers Guild of India pic.twitter.com/81ojpEDAHM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 5, 2020

Information Before the clarification, several reports stated new rules

Before the clarification, various reports stated that under new rules, actors would be required to do their makeup and styling at home, and report to set with only one staff member. The reports added that producers would be required to allocate masks for crew members.

Production Stalled productions is a big headache for producers

Notably, film and TV productions across India have been halted for over a month and a half now. Hence, TV channels have stuck to broadcasting reruns of old shows. On the other hand, the release of several major movies such as Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was also postponed. In fact, Bollywood reportedly stands to lose over Rs. 1,300 crore due to COVID-19.

Relief efforts Entertainment fraternity's bit for COVID-19