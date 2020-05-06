Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has been in the making for last two years. So when the makers finally set a December release for it, the only thing that could stop that from happening was a pandemic. However, looks like, director Ayan Mukerji does not want any further delay. The filmmaker has reportedly sent the movie's footage to a London-based studio for post-production.

Details Ayan hand-picked a five-member team for the job

When the nationwide lockdown was imposed, a final 20-day Mumbai schedule of the movie was still pending. Now, to speed up the work, Ayan has roped in a London-based studio to handle the special effects of the ambitious superhero film. However, because of risk involved, the director hand-picked a team of only five members who are the only ones in possession of the footage.

Quote A large portion of footage sent to London: Report

Quoting a source, Mid-Day reported, "A large portion of the footage has been sent to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects in this period." "Aware that outsourcing the job and sharing the content can increase the risk of the film being leaked, Ayan wanted only a core team of experts working on it," the source added.

Movie 'Brahmastra' also stars Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna

Notably, the ambitious project, which is high on visual effects, has already been delayed twice. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna. It has been filmed in Bulgaria, UK, and various Indian locations. Co-produced by Ayan, Ranbir, and Karan Johar, Brahmastra serves as the first installment in a planned trilogy.

Do you know? SRK also has a cameo in 'Brahmastra'

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo role in Brahmastra. Interestingly, the film might mark the superstar's return to the silver screen after a long gap. SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018.

Rumors Rumors said 'Brahmastra' cast took pay cuts, KJo denied

Meanwhile, there were some rumors that the cast of Brahmastra has volunteered to take pay cuts due to lockdown. However, Johar brushed off the rumors and requested people to refrain from speculating. He tweeted, "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse!"

