Kevin Spacey is making it to the headlines again, not for a good reason, of course. This time, the disgraced Hollywood actor (60) compared the professional uncertainties that people are facing these days due to the coronavirus crisis to his downfall after multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced against him. Spacey made these statements on a podcast episode in early April.

History First, a bit about Spacey's sexual assault allegations

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances towards him in 1986. At that time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26. After that, a string of sexual misconduct accusations spanning decades surfaced against Spacey. He was then fired from Netflix's House of Cards. He was also removed from completed movie All The Money in the World, which was then reshot.

Details Spacey said his world 'completely changed' in 2017

In the recent podcast, while Spacey did not talk about the allegations and the subsequent lawsuits, he said that it should not be surprising for anyone "to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017". "My job, many of my relationships [and] my standing in my own industry were all gone in just... hours," he continued.

Quote Spacey showed 'empathy' to those struggling from pandemic

The disgraced actor even went ahead and said he could relate to those who are losing jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis. "I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same," Spacey said. He added he has "empathy" for "what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or you might lose your job".

Aftermath Spacey has kept a low profile since the #MeToo movement