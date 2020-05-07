Believe it or not, in these grim times, movie dialogs can inspire one and all, including government authorities who are working hard to fight the pandemic. In a similar vein, a dialog from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's ABCD 2 traveled all the way to Israel. In fact, the state of Israel's official Twitter handle shared one of the movie's dialogs. Obviously, Varun is excited!

Details Varun expressed hopes about Israel's COVID-19 breakthrough

The Twitter interaction began after an Israeli journalist tweeted that the Middle Eastern country has found a "significant breakthrough" in finding an antidote to the novel coronavirus. Quoting the government, the reporter added that the antidote "attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body." Expressing hopes on the update, Varun quoted it and tweeted, "Hope this is true."

Quote Well, there's no harm in taking some motivation from Bollywood

Responding to Varun's tweet, Israel's official Twitter account referenced his dialog, writing in both Hindi and English. "Sahi disha me utha har ek kadam apne aap mein ek manzil hai. Aakhir zindagi ka matlab hi apna agla kadam chunana hai. Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step. (sic)"

Twitter Post Varun is glad his dialog traveled as far as Israel

😀 glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity 🙏 #Abcd2 https://t.co/5dFr2DgdrQ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 6, 2020

Research What is Israel's COVID-19 breakthrough all about?

A couple of days ago, the Israel Ministry of Defense said its leading research laboratory has successfully isolated an antibody that can neutralize the deadly virus in the infected person's body. Further, the country's ambassador to India Ron Malka said that the results of clinical trials were awaited and that Israel would share the results with the world as and when available.

Information The dialog belongs to Varun's dance film 'ABCD 2'

The dialog, which has now found popularity in the Middle East, is from Varun's film ABCD 2. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the movie also starred Prabhu Deva and Shraddha Kapoor. A third installment of the franchise, titled Street Dancer 3D, was released this year.

Work Varun will next be seen in 'Coolie No. 1'