Without a doubt, the first Monday of May 2020 was the most unglamorous in the past 72 odd years. The world's biggest festival of fashion, the Met Gala, couldn't happen, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But even if there's nowhere to go, it doesn't mean you can't dress up. Our stars lived by the same rule and celebrated the event at their homes.

Not so bad! Priyanka, Julia Roberts, Katy Perry showed off their Gala looks

And come on guys, a virtual Met Gala isn't that bad, after all. If not for anything else, it means that there would be simpler celebrity looks that our minds can actually comprehend. While the Met Ball is off, for now, some of your favorite stars still dressed up to show the world that a pandemic can't ruin their love for fashion.

Julia Roberts Julia Roberts in a beautiful black-and-white gown

Gala or no gala, a picture of Julia Roberts in a beautiful gown, posing from her bathroom always works. Always! The actress wore a fabulous tiered black-and-white gown, as she held a glass of wine, and passed her flawless smile to the camera. "Here's me...not going to the Met Ball tonight," the Pretty Woman star quipped on Instagram.

Here’s me...not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome A post shared by juliaroberts on May 4, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

PCJ Priyanka Chopra Jonas, styled by her niece Sky

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who donned a silver and pastel gown last year, opted for a refreshingly casual look this time. And guess what, the actor was styled by her adorable niece, Sky Krishna, who completed her at-home Gala look with a tiara. And isn't the little artist just meticulous with her choices? "This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess," Priyanka wrote.

First Monday in May ⁣ This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣ Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna 📸- @divya_jyoti A post shared by priyankachopra on May 4, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT

Katy Perry Katy Perry's would-be maternity dress

"What would have been," Katy Perry lamented while revealing her would-be maternity dress for the Met Ball 2020. And the dress looks unique and iconic, to say the least. For the unversed, the singer (35) is expecting her first child with fiance and British actor Orlando Bloom. Perry had revealed her pregnancy through a music video in March this year.

Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling's rendition of Jared Leto's famous Gala look

Mindy Kaling came up with the most hilarious look for the virtual gala of 2020. The actor recreated Jared Leto's famous look from last year, where he wore a red gown and carried a realistic copy of his own face. Perhaps Mindy was running low on the budget which is why she used Christmas lights and packing tape for her rendition.

Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social. A post shared by mindykaling on May 1, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

Information Met Gala 2020: Open for all!

Not to forget, since the Gala 2020 took place mostly on Instagram, it eventually implied that non-celebrities could also participate in it this time. And, some of their looks actually deserve to be seen.

