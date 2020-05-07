-
Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
After extending a helping hand to the daily wage earners of the film industry and sending out free ration to the underprivileged, the Bollywood superstar (54) has now reportedly launched a food truck called "Being Haangryy" to distribute food to the needy people.
Here is more on this.
Details
The news was shared by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal
Posting a video of the food truck, the politician thanked Salman for the initiative, writing, "Thank you Salman bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed, service to mankind is service to the almighty!!! Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms (sic)."
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet from Rahul
Other efforts
Salman recently sent out food packets to villages
While Salman is yet to make an official comment about the food truck initiative, he has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the pandemic.
Recently, the actor sent out food and ration packets to the nearby villages of his Panvel farmhouse, where he is currently residing.
He shared a video, where he was seen loading food packets onto carts and lorries.
Song
Earlier, Salman released a coronavirus-themed song
Salman has also been posting videos on social media to spread awareness about COVID-19.
He even released a coronavirus-themed song titled Pyaar Karona, which he sang and wrote along with Hussain Dalal. Through the song, Salman urged fans to follow precautionary measures and respect frontline workers.
Before that, the actor reportedly offered financial assistance to 25,000 daily wage earners of the Indian film industry.
Work
What's up on the work front for Salman?
Separately, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, among others.
He also has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the pipeline.
However, all productions and film releases currently remain stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.