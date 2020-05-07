Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. After extending a helping hand to the daily wage earners of the film industry and sending out free ration to the underprivileged, the Bollywood superstar (54) has now reportedly launched a food truck called "Being Haangryy" to distribute food to the needy people. Here is more on this.

Details The news was shared by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal

The news was shared by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal on Twitter. Posting a video of the food truck, the politician thanked Salman for the initiative, writing, "Thank you Salman bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed, service to mankind is service to the almighty!!! Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Rahul

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

Other efforts Salman recently sent out food packets to villages

While Salman is yet to make an official comment about the food truck initiative, he has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the pandemic. Recently, the actor sent out food and ration packets to the nearby villages of his Panvel farmhouse, where he is currently residing. He shared a video, where he was seen loading food packets onto carts and lorries.

Song Earlier, Salman released a coronavirus-themed song

Salman has also been posting videos on social media to spread awareness about COVID-19. He even released a coronavirus-themed song titled Pyaar Karona, which he sang and wrote along with Hussain Dalal. Through the song, Salman urged fans to follow precautionary measures and respect frontline workers. Before that, the actor reportedly offered financial assistance to 25,000 daily wage earners of the Indian film industry.

Work What's up on the work front for Salman?