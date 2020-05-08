Addressing growing concerns over her health, pop icon Madonna said that she had the coronavirus towards the end of her Madame X Tour in Paris, which was eventually cut short due to the pandemic. However, the singer (61) added that she is "not currently sick". The clarification from Madonna comes days after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 antibodies.

Details Madonna shared the update on Instagram

Sharing a news article about her donation towards an initiative to discover COVID-19 vaccine, Madonna wrote, "Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! (sic)" She then shared her health details "to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus."

Quote I had the virus over 7 weeks ago: Madonna

The popstar continued to write, "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show. (sic)" However, at that time, she and her team thought it was a "very bad flu," she explained.

Information Madonna donated $1.1 million for COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Madonna has reportedly donated $1.1 million (Rs. 8.34 crore) towards a fund organized by the European Union (EU), in order to find a vaccine for COVID-19, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed.

Instagram Post Here is the post from Madonna

Diagnosis Last week, Madonna said she had coronavirus antibodies

Madonna raised eyebrows last week when she, in an Instagram video, claimed that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. "Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," the singer said in the clip. She added that she planned to "go for a long drive in the car... to breathe in the COVID-19 air".

Do you know? It's not clear if antibodies provide immunity from the virus

Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help the body fight against foreign particles such as viruses. However, US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that if someone has the antibodies, it does not necessarily mean they are immune to infection.

Party After antibodies diagnosis, Madonna partied with friends

Concerns regarding the 61-year-old singer's health started accentuating after she attended a birthday party of her friend and photographer Steven Klein, days after revealing her antibodies diagnosis. In pictures that surfaced from the celebration, at least eight persons could be seen in close proximity. While most guests joined the party via video conferencing, Madonna decided to appear in-person. Friendship goals?

Controversy Earlier, Madonna was slammed for her bathtub video

Earlier, Madonna stirred a major controversy for her comments on the COVID-19 pandemic when she called it "the great equalizer" while being filmed in a luxury bathtub filled with rose petals. In a pensive tone, the singer said, "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are...It's the great equalizer." After huge backlash, she deleted the video.

Information COVID-19 has infected more than 38 lakh