The sixth season of Black Mirror is not coming anytime soon. Show creator Charlie Brooker has said that he is not currently working on a new season for the Netflix dystopian anthology series, because, well, the world is already in a soup. Black Mirror tells fictional tales about the interconnection between our greatest inventions and the darkest human instincts. Here is more on this.

Details Brooker doesn't want to tell stories about 'societies falling apart'

Speaking with Radio Times, Brooker (49) said that he isn't sure if people would be interested in stories that deal with the darker side of humanity, at this point in time. "At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I am not working on one of those [Black Mirror episodes]," the British writer/producer said.

Work Meanwhile, Brooker is revisiting his comic side

However, just because Brooker isn't working on Black Mirror, it does not mean he is not working at all. The screenwriter said he has shifted his focus to light-hearted scripts these days. "I am sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I have been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh," he said during the interview.

Show 'Black Mirror' season 5 dropped last year

But in case, you absolutely can't wait to watch Black Mirror, well, you can always binge-watch the existing five seasons. The fifth season of the series, starring Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and Andrew Scott, aired in June last year. Prior to that, Netflix released Bandersnatch, an interactive Black Mirror movie starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter.

Information Popularity of pandemic movies is on the rise