The Internet is the ultimate breeding ground for all the craziest challenges that people can come up with. And now, with all the new-found time and self-isolation in order for everyone across the globe, there is nothing that can stop newer challenges from popping up. The latest hot thing on the Internet is the Tiny Face Challenge. Intrigued? Here's what it is all about.

Now, since the world has come to a standstill owing to the coronavirus pandemic, people don't have many a places to go to. But that doesn't mean they can't show off their makeup skills. So, some women came up with a way to design tiny noses and mouths up above their masks and scarves, to give the illusion that they have little faces.

If you also wish to try your hands at this hilarious new trend, here's the drill: Start by drawing a tiny nose near the middle of your actual nose. Then, using red or pink shades, turn the base of your nose into tiny lips. Do the makeup for the rest of your face. Finally, cover your face with a mask/scarf, and see the magic!

Users are not only making tiny faces, they are even transforming themselves into their favorite characters from movies and shows. Well, the Tiny face challenge is bizarre and strangely fun, but most importantly, it does not flout the government guidelines regarding face masks. So, you can also try your hands at it, but make sure you don't step out, if not necessary.

