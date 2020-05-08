Last updated on May 08 2020, 08:48 pm
Written by Sagar Malik
Adele took the world by storm as she revealed her new look after an incredible journey of body transformation, earlier this week.
While many hailed the British singer (32) for her weight loss, not everyone took it positively.
Some people have been criticizing Adele and accusing her of being "fat-phobic".
Now, Adele's former personal trainer has come out in her support.
Adele showed off her transformed body as she celebrated her 32nd birthday this week.
The singer has lost about 100 pounds (45 kilograms) in total, according to reports.
"It's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her (Adele's) amazing weight loss," Pete Geracimo, the singer's former, UK-based personal trainer wrote on Instagram.
Pete said that Adele never attuned her talent with her body.
He said, "She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking...She never once pretended to be something that she wasn't."
He added that the weight loss journey "was never about getting super skinny".
"It was about getting her healthy," he asserted.
Notably, Adele had kicked-off her weight loss journey after a particularly turbulent period in her personal life.
The singer split from her former husband Simon Konecki in April 2019.
She now lives in Los Angeles with her son Angelo.
"It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version," Pete said.
Pete said that Adele's transformation "is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She's doing it for herself and for Angelo."
"My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done... She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you," he added.
