Hrithik Roshan is making the most of his time in quarantine with his sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Further, the Bollywood actor (46) is also actively participating in the nation's fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis. As part of a new initiative, Hrithik got hand sanitizers delivered to on-duty personnel of the Mumbai Police to ensure their health and safety. Here's more.

Details Mumbai Police thanked Hrithik for the gesture

The news was shared by Mumbai Police on Twitter. Thanking the actor for the "thoughtful gesture," the Mumbai Police tweeted, "We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors." In response, Hrithik wrote, "My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands...My love & respect to all in the line of duty."

Other efforts Hrithik has committed to COVID-19 relief efforts

Hrithik has also been posting messages on social media to spread awareness about COVID-19. Most recently, the actor participated in an online fundraiser concert, I For India, aimed at helping frontline workers and migrant laborers. Prior to that, he pledged support to daily wage earners and some out-of-work celebrity photographers. Earlier in March, Hrithik procured protective masks for BMC workers and other caretakers.

Information Hrithik is self-isolating with sons and ex-wife Sussanne

Hrithik is currently self-isolating with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and his ex-wife Sussanne. Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in 2014. However, they decided to live together for the time being so they could co-parent their sons. In an Instagram post, Hrithik thanked Sussanne for temporarily moving into his house. "Thank-you for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," he wrote.

Information What's up on the work front for Hrithik?