Mothers are the real superwomen. They are doting, caring, and just hopelessly selfless. But the sad part is that we have never thanked them enough, and that we never really can. But we can always sit down with them and watch a good movie. Here are five Bollywood movies you can watch to spend some memorable "mom-ents" with your mother.

#1 'English Vinglish'

Bringing Sridevi back to the screen after more than a decade, English Vinglish was a special movie from the word go. Unlike most Bollywood offerings that tend to swing towards melodrama, Gauri Shinde's story about a woman's will to prove herself by learning English showcases an average Indian mother's insecurities and desires in a nuanced manner, thanks to her direction and Sridevi's flawless acting.

#2 'Nil Battey Sannata'

The acclaimed director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's debut feature Nil Battey Sannata deals with a woman's struggle to change her and her daughter's destiny for better. The film tells the story of Chanda (Swara Bhasker), a household maid and a single mother, who joins her unmotivated daughter's school to inspire her to study hard and achieve something.

#3 'Mom'

Upon her return to the silver screen, Sridevi played such powerful women that they will be remembered for a long time. The actor's final major movie appearance before her tragic death, Mom, tells the story of Devki, a teacher, who sets out to avenge her step-daughter (Sajal Aly) after she is raped at a party. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

#4 'The Sky Is Pink'

Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, a biopic on Aisha Chaudhary, the late author and speaker, who died aged 18 from a rare condition called pulmonary fibrosis is, at heart, a mother's tale. While everyone, at some point in the movie, is ready to give up, the mother (played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas) showcases an undying commitment towards her dying daughter (Zaira Wasim).

#5 'We Are Family'