Bollywood actor Zoa Morani, who recovered from the coronavirus last month, has now donated her blood for COVID-19 plasma therapy. Zoa, her younger sister Shaza, and her father and movie producer Karim Morani tested positive for the deadly virus in April. All three have since recovered. In an Instagram post, a clearly excited Zoa said she "felt super cool" about donating her blood.

Details Zoa received a certificate and Rs. 500 from hospital

Zoa donated her blood at Mumbai's Nair Hospital on Saturday. Terming the experience "fascinating", Zoa wrote, "Always a silver lining I suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful (sic)." Sharing a few pictures of herself, along with doctors and other hospital staff, Zoa added that she also received a blood donation certificate and Rs. 500 from the hospital.

Instagram Post Here is the post by Zoa

Information What is plasma therapy?

Plasma, a part of our blood, develops antibodies (proteins that fight foreign particles such as viruses) after we get infected. Therefore, this antibodies-rich blood plasma from recovered patients can be used to treat newer patients. This process is called plasma therapy.

Recovery Earlier, Zoa opened up about her battle with COVID-19

Earlier, after getting discharged from the hospital, Zoa opened up about her battle with COVID-19. Zoa, who has been practicing yoga for a long time, said that asanas such as Pranayam and Surya namaskar helped boost up her recovery. She added that she also took plenty of fluids and drank immunity-boosting drinks like turmeric and basil water.

Do you know? Zoa starred in 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Bhaag Johnny'

For the unversed, Zoa has appeared in movies such as Always Kabhi Kabhi, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Bhaag Johnny, and a couple of web series. She also served as an assistant director on films like Om Shanti Om and Halla Bol.

