On Mother's Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took the opportunity to shower love on her mother, Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima (39), who recently arrived in Mumbai to be with her family after the demise of her father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, shared several loved-up pictures of Neetu (61). Captioning one post, Riddhima wrote, "Love & only love - Happy Mother's Day Ma."

Details Happy Mother's Day to my most beautiful, Riddhima penned

Riddhima captioned some other pictures as, "Happy Mother's Day to my most beautiful" and "My mom - my everything." She also shared a picture of a cookie that her daughter, Samara, baked for her grandmother. She captioned the image as, "Mother's Day cookie baked by Sam for her nani (sic)." For the unversed, Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. They reside in Delhi.

Instagram Post Here is Riddhima's post

❤️ Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️ A post shared by riddhimakapoorsahniofficial on May 9, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

Quote My mother gave up everything for us, Riddhima once said

Speaking about Neetu, Riddhima earlier said in an interview, "Mum was always at home, it's sort of also normal for a mother to be home. Had my mum been working, it would have probably been different. But my mother gave up everything to be with us." She added, "It takes a lot to give up a flourishing career...she gave up her career for us."

Rishi Kapoor Riddhima could not attend Rishi's funeral

The Kapoor family is currently going through a tough phase after Rishi passed away recently following a hard-fought battle with leukemia. He breathed his last on April 30 at the age of 67. Riddhima missed the funeral as she could not fly down to Mumbai because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown. She then took a 1,400-kilometer road journey to be with her family.

Post Earlier, Riddhima posted a heartfelt note for Rishi