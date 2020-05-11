The Mumbai office of music label and film production company T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after one member of its caretaking staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. While the office, located in Andheri West, had been shut since March 15, some security guards and other caretakers continued to reside in the building. Here is more on this.

Details Other staff members have also been tested

The COVID-19 patient has since been taken to a quarantine centre. Others who were residing in the building have also been tested. Their results are awaited. "Some of the staff includes migrants who could not go back to their hometowns. So, they have been living in the building. There are separate rooms for the staff," a company spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Quote Bhushan Kumar is monitoring the situation, report said

"A couple of them, who live in chawls, decided to stay put in the building with the rest of their colleagues," the spokesperson said. The staff had been regularly provided with groceries and other essentials, the spokesperson informed, adding that, "Bhushan ji [Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series] is monitoring the situation and will be making all the required arrangements."

Information COVID-19 has battered Mumbai; nearly 500 died there

Notably, Mumbai continues to remain the worst-affected Indian city from the COVID-19 pandemic, with 12,000+ cases and 489 deaths. Across India, the the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 2,212 persons and infected 67,259. Globally, it has killed 2.8 lakh and infected 41 lakh.

Bollywood How COVID-19 is affecting the film business?