Model and actor Poonam Pandey and her friend were on Sunday booked by the Mumbai Police for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to reports. An FIR was filed against Poonam (29) and Sam Ahamad Bombay (46), after they were found to be driving at the city's Marine Drive in a BMW car around 8:05 pm, without any reason. Here's more.

Poonam and Sam, a film director, were detained by the Marine Drive police and later released after a notice. Their car was also seized. The case has been registered under IPC sections 269 (Negligent acts likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant provisions of the National Disaster Act.

Poonam showed such negligence even as Mumbai continues to be torn apart by the coronavirus crisis. The city has witnessed over 13,000 cases and more than 500 deaths. Across India, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 2,212 persons and infected 67,259.

Earlier, a police case was lodged against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for "negligent and malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life". The FIR was filed after the singer (42) attended parties upon her return from abroad instead of quarantining herself. Kanika, who resides in Lucknow, was recently asked by the city's police to record her statement in the matter.

