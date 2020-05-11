Alec Baldwin once again reprised his famous imitation of US President Donald Trump on the recently-concluded season finale of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The Hollywood actor (62) wore the iconic "Make America Great Again" red cap, as he filmed the hilarious skit from his home. Baldwin's Trump was invited to give a staged commencement speech to graduating students of "St. Mary Magdalene By-The-Expressway."

Trump, the '8th choice' of students, joined in

"Honoring" the chief guest, the school principal (played by Kate McKinnon) informed the students that their preferred choice, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, were unable to join. And, so were their next five choices, which included Elon Musk and Grimes' baby, X Æ A-12. And therefore, their "eighth choice", President Trump, receiving one vote, came on-board.

Congrats to the class of COVID-19, Baldwin's Trump said

Trump then makes an appearance, amid cheers from... one student. "Congratulations to the class of COVID-19," he starts by saying. The President then says he is honored to be "valedictator", a mix-up between valedictorian (a student who earns the highest grade point) and dictator. "But today is not about me, it's about you," Trump mindfully notes, before starting to talk about himself.

I have been treated 'very poorly', he said

Baldwin's Trump goes on to say that he has been "treated very poorly". "Even worse than they treated Lincoln," he adds. Notably, the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln, was assassinated. "Lincoln would agree... He's probably smiling up at me from hell, right now," he adds. Trump then makes some racist comments against African-American students on the video call.

Trump gave an insight into the 'bright' future

Offering some (de)motivation to the graduates, Trump tells them that they indeed have a lot to look forward to. He goes on to mention some in-demand jobs during the ongoing pandemic, such as "grocery store bouncer", "amateur nurse", and "coal". Trump also urges students to, "surround yourself with the worst people you can find," because that way, "you will always shine".

He took a dig at Dr. Fauci, and... drank bleach!

Baldwin's Trump also took a dig at Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying, "Don't you hate when these elite medical experts tell you what to do?" He then takes a sip of, wait for it, clorox bleach, which he calls, "good old invincibility juice". To recall, Trump was ridiculed by experts after he suggested that COVID-19 patients could consume disinfectant to get rid of the disease.

Trump said the virus started in "a lab in Obama"

Trump then advises students to "live every day like it's your last because we're going to let this virus run wild." Notably, the coronavirus crisis continues to batter the United States. The country has witnessed more than 13 lakh COVID-19 cases and 80,789 deaths. He also blames former President Obama for the virus outbreak, saying it originated from "a lab in Obama".

