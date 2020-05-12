In his latest endeavor to help the country combat the coronavirus crisis, actor Sonu Sood arranged ten buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai amid the ongoing lockdown. The Bollywood actor (46) sponsored travel and meal kits for these migrants. The buses started from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka. Sonu was also present there. Here is more on this.

Details Sonu took due permission from state governments

Sonu said that he took due permissions from the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka before flagging off these buses. The actor, in a statement, added he believes that "in the current time when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones." "I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments," he informed.

Quote It was moving to see migrants walking home, Sonu said

"It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads, including the little kids and old parents," Sonu shared. He said he now wishes to continue this drive in other states as well. Notably, thousands of migrant workers across India faced the wrath of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Rendered jobless, many of them walked on roads and rail tracks to reach home.

Instagram Post Here is a clip of Sonu flagging off the buses

Previous efforts Sonu has been actively supporting India's COVID-19 fight

Previously, Sonu reportedly donated 1,500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors in Punjab. The actor has also been providing meals to thousands of underprivileged persons in Mumbai and migrant workers residing in the Bhiwandi area. Prior to that, he offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other health-care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Quote Not all are blessed to have food, Sonu had said