Model and actor Poonam Pandey has denied reports of her arrest. A day after reports stated that Poonam was booked by Mumbai Police on Sunday night for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor (29) released a video, claiming that she was, in fact, busy watching movies at that time. Poonam added she has no idea as to why such reports emerged in the media.

Details Poonam said she had a 'movie marathon' on Sunday

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Poonam said, "Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun." "I've been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don't write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine," she added.

Instagram Post You can watch the video here

Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night. A post shared by ipoonampandey on May 11, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

Reports Poonam, friend were detained for violating lockdown, reports said

On Monday, several media outlets reported that Poonam, along with a friend, was caught driving at the city's Marine Drive in a luxury car around 8:05 pm on Sunday, thereby breaking lockdown rules. She and her friend, identified as Sam Ahamad Bombay (46), were detained and later released by the police, and their car was also seized, the reports added.

