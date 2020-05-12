-
Model and actor Poonam Pandey has denied reports of her arrest.
A day after reports stated that Poonam was booked by Mumbai Police on Sunday night for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor (29) released a video, claiming that she was, in fact, busy watching movies at that time.
Poonam added she has no idea as to why such reports emerged in the media.
Details
Poonam said she had a 'movie marathon' on Sunday
In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Poonam said, "Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun."
"I've been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don't write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine," she added.
Instagram Post
Reports
Poonam, friend were detained for violating lockdown, reports said
On Monday, several media outlets reported that Poonam, along with a friend, was caught driving at the city's Marine Drive in a luxury car around 8:05 pm on Sunday, thereby breaking lockdown rules.
She and her friend, identified as Sam Ahamad Bombay (46), were detained and later released by the police, and their car was also seized, the reports added.
History
By the way, Poonam Pandey isn't new to controversies
Poonam Pandey is not new to controversies.
Earlier this year, the model said that she filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associates.
She alleged Kundra and his associates had been illegally using content featuring her even after a contract between the two parties was terminated.
Previously, Poonam sparked controversy for posting objectionable pictures/videos on social media.