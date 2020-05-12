Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Samisha, in February this year. However, it wasn't an easy journey for them. In a recent interview, Shilpa revealed that she suffered from pregnancy complications and miscarriages. She added that she opted for surrogacy as she didn't want her son to grow up alone.

Details Shilpa suffered from an auto immune disorder called APLA

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shilpa (44) revealed that she wanted to have a second child "for the longest time". Shilpa's first child, Viaan (7), was born in May 2012. She added that she suffered from an auto immune disorder called APLA (Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome), which led to a number of miscarriages. "So, it was a genuine issue," she asserted.

Information What is APLA?

Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome (APLA) is a disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks normal proteins in the body. The condition can lead to formation of blood clots in arteries, veins and organs. In pregnant women, it could lead to miscarriage and stillbirth.

Details Shilpa also tried to adopt but it didn't work out

Shilpa informed that she did not give up on having a second child as she "did not want Viaan to grow up as a single child... I know how important it is to have a sibling." She said they also tried to adopt but that did not work out. "I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route," the actor said.

Instagram Post Check out Shilpa's adorable Mother's Day post

Work Shilpa to return to big screen after a long gap