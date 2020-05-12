-
Sonam Kapoor is clearly having a great time with husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws in Delhi.
And why not, in a house like theirs, someone with even the worst of moods would light up.
How do we know this? Well, on Monday, the Bollywood actress (34) shared several glimpses of her regal Delhi mansion, and we've been scrolling through the pictures ever since.
Details
The house features a dreamy bedroom and a library
In one of the pictures, Sonam gave us a sneak peek into her dreamy bedroom. The room and the bed, decorated in an all-white look, is a sight to behold.
Sonam and Anand, who apparently are avid readers, also have an amazing library in the home.
And guess what, Anand even owns a copy of Fresh Prince book series, signed by Will Smith himself.
Details
And there's a lush green garden as well
-
In more pictures shared by Sonam, we get glimpses of Anand's work corner (which features a standing desk), and a fabulous shoe collection.
In another picture, Sonam is seen cooking in a spacious kitchen.
The house also has a huge, lush garden, where Anand, who is a big-time fitness enthusiast, is seen stretching and performing Yoga.
Instagram Post
Check out the pictures here
Instagram Post
That shoe collection is something to die for!
Quote
Sonam, Anand recently celebrated their second anniversary
Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week. In an Instagram post, Sonam wrote, "I found him [Anand] unbelievably cool and sexy... he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you Anand."
Instagram Post
This was Sonam's anniversary post for Anand
Information
What's up on the work front for Sonam?
Separately, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in romantic comedy film The Zoya Factor. The movie also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Angad Bedi. However, she has not announced any upcoming projects.