There have been a few movies as iconic as Don. So, as the cult classic clocked 42 years of release on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan, its star, marveled at how time passed by, and shared some trivia about the film on his personal blog. The megastar (77) also shared a throwback picture from the 1979 Filmfare awards, where he was named Best Actor for Don.

Bachchan shared a photo of himself with late actress Nutan, who that year won the Best Actress award for Raj Khosla's Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. "42 years of DON.. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don (sic)," Bachchan wrote. He added that he dedicated the award to the wife of Don's producer Nariman Irani. Irani died before the film's release in 1977.

42 years of DON .. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don .. produced by Nariman Irani .. passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife .. called her on stage .. A post shared by amitabhbachchan on May 11, 2020 at 10:53am PDT

In his blog, Bachchan shared an interesting trivia, writing that when the movie's director Chandra Barot and writers Salim-Javed revealed the film's title, no distributor was willing to accept it, as "they all thought it to be named after the DAWN underwear...a popular brand during those times." He also added that Hollywood movie Godfather was "making a mark in films circles" at that time.

Starring Bachchan in a dual role in the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, Don gained a huge popularity and was a superhit at the box office. The film also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Mac Mohan, Helen, and Pinchoo Kapoor, among others. Apart from iconic dialogs, the movie is loved for its memorable tracks such as Khaike Pan Banaraswala and Yeh Hai Bombay Nagaria.

