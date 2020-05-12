-
There have been a few movies as iconic as Don.
So, as the cult classic clocked 42 years of release on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan, its star, marveled at how time passed by, and shared some trivia about the film on his personal blog.
The megastar (77) also shared a throwback picture from the 1979 Filmfare awards, where he was named Best Actor for Don.
Details
Bachchan shared a picture with actress Nutan
Bachchan shared a photo of himself with late actress Nutan, who that year won the Best Actress award for Raj Khosla's Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.
"42 years of DON.. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don (sic)," Bachchan wrote.
He added that he dedicated the award to the wife of Don's producer Nariman Irani.
Irani died before the film's release in 1977.
Instagram Post
Here is the post by Bachchan
Blog
In his blog, Bachchan shared trivia about 'Don'
In his blog, Bachchan shared an interesting trivia, writing that when the movie's director Chandra Barot and writers Salim-Javed revealed the film's title, no distributor was willing to accept it, as "they all thought it to be named after the DAWN underwear...a popular brand during those times."
He also added that Hollywood movie Godfather was "making a mark in films circles" at that time.
Film
Big star cast and iconic music made 'Don' a superhit
Starring Bachchan in a dual role in the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, Don gained a huge popularity and was a superhit at the box office.
The film also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Mac Mohan, Helen, and Pinchoo Kapoor, among others.
Apart from iconic dialogs, the movie is loved for its memorable tracks such as Khaike Pan Banaraswala and Yeh Hai Bombay Nagaria.
Upcoming projects
Some upcoming projects of Bachchan
Meanwhile, Bachchan has a line-up of movies planned to be released this year.
They include Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, and Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero movie Brahmastra.
However, all productions and releases currently remain stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, his upcoming sports film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is expected to be released directly on Amazon Prime Video.