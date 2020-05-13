-
We know it will break your heart but we need to say it: Rana Daggubati is taken!
The Telugu movie star (35) on Tuesday took fans as well as the film fraternity by surprise, as he announced his engagement to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj.
Wondering who the lovely lady is? Of course, you are!
Here is all you want to know about her.
Details
Miheeka is an interior designer based in Mumbai.
She is originally from Hyderabad, and runs an event management and interior decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio.
She holds a diploma in interior design from the Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and has done her MA from the Chelsea University of Art and Design in London, according to reports.
Family
Miheeka's parents own a jewelry brand in Hyderabad
Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj reside in Hyderabad. The couple own the jewelry brand Krsala.
Bunty, a jewelry designer by profession, is an alumnus of Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.
Miheeka's brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management. He is married to Sasha, who's the sister of popular fashion designer Kunal Rawal.
Samarth also owns Mumbai-based theme park House of Stars.
Work
In an interview, Miheeka talked about her love for decor
In an earlier interview, Miheeka had opened up about her love for decor.
She said, "Decor is something I grew up seeing; it's more or less etched in my subconscious."
"For a creative person there can't be a better field of work to be involved in, because you get to move on to new projects in a very short span of time," she shared.
