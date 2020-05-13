Bryan Adams has apologized for a racist post that he put on social media a couple of days before. The Canadian rock star (60) has been under fire for his racist rant about the coronavirus pandemic and its origins. "Thanks to some fu****g bat eating, wet market animal selling," he wrote. His comments were dubbed as anti-Asian and anti-Chinese.

Context Adams lamented that the 'whole world is on hold'

Taking to Instagram, Adams on Monday lamented that he could not carry out his performance which was due to start in London this week. "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some fu****g bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy ba*****s, the whole world is now on hold," he wrote.

Quote My message to them is go vegan, Adams added

"Not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than "thanks a fu****g lot" is go vegan," the post further read. Notably, COVID-19 pandemic has killed 2.92 lakh around the world.

Apology Adams said he 'wanted to have a rant', promote veganism

In another Instagram post on Tuesday, Adams wrote, "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday." He added that he "just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus", and promote veganism. "My thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world," he concluded.

Instagram Post Here is the post by Adams

Reactions Adams' original comments divided opinion

Adams' original comments garnered flak from many. Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice criticized the singer, saying, "This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist." Go added that Adams' comments could trigger "racist hatred against Chinese". However, animals rights group PETA praised him, writing, "This is why it's crucial for everyone to go vegan now."

Attacks Amid pandemic, racism and violence is on rise against Asians