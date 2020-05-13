Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's assistant Amos Paul has passed away. He was 60 years old. Amos, who had been working with Aamir for 25 years, suffered a massive heart attack on Tuesday morning, according to reports. He was then rushed to a hospital by Aamir (55), his wife Kiran Rao, and their team, where he breathed his last. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Aamir termed it as an "irreplaceable loss"

Aamir's close friend and actor Karim Hajee confirmed the news, adding that both Aamir and Kiran are "devastated" with the news. "Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," Karim told PTI. He informed Amos had no major illness, saying, "His death is shocking. He died with his boots on."

Quote Amos was endearing and simple, Karim said

Karim said, "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker." He added that Amos had recently turned grandfather. Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

Work Meanwhile, Aamir is doing his bit to fight the pandemic