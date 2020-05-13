Rise Up New York, a virtual telethon held to aid those in New York affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, raised a whopping $115 million on Monday night. Tina Fey hosted the telethon, that was joined by A-list celebrities from across the entertainment world, including the likes of Robert de Niro, Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Joel, and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Details The telethon was organized by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia

The one-hour broadcast was organized by Robin Hood, the state's largest organization working to fight poverty, along with iHeartMedia. The entirety of donations will now be used to provide food, shelter, cash assistance, health, legal and education services to New Yorkers. Robin Hood aims at "helping fellow New Yorkers build their lives as the city moves toward recovery and beyond," according to its website.

Details Governor Cuomo, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock also joined in

Others who performed or requested viewers for donations during the telethon include rock band Bon Jovi, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Mariah Carey, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Chris Rock, Sting, Barbra Streisand, among others. It should be noted that New York City, United States' coronavirus epicenter, has so far witnessed 184,319 COVID-19 cases and more than 15,000 deaths.

Tina Fey Tina Fey shed happy tears, as she revealed donation amount

Telethon host Tina Fey could not hide her emotions she announced the staggering donation amount. "Is this real?" she asked producers, as she first saw the number. "Okay. $115 million. We did this. You did this. We are difference makers... What a great day for New York," the Emmy-winning actress/writer said. "Thank you, for everyone, who gave and gave and gave," Tina (49) added.

Twitter Post And, it ended with this 'quintessential NYC moment'

THANK YOU to all who came together tonight to rise up for NYC. You raised $115M for nonprofits working on the front lines of our city’s #COVID19 crisis.



+ A special thanks to @empirestatebldg @billyjoel for this quintessential NYC moment. #NY4NY https://t.co/0gkVaS73Jx — Robin Hood (@RobinHoodNYC) May 12, 2020

Information COVID-19 has killed nearly 3 lakh around the world