-
Rise Up New York, a virtual telethon held to aid those in New York affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, raised a whopping $115 million on Monday night.
Tina Fey hosted the telethon, that was joined by A-list celebrities from across the entertainment world, including the likes of Robert de Niro, Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Joel, and Jennifer Lopez, among others.
-
Details
The telethon was organized by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia
-
The one-hour broadcast was organized by Robin Hood, the state's largest organization working to fight poverty, along with iHeartMedia.
The entirety of donations will now be used to provide food, shelter, cash assistance, health, legal and education services to New Yorkers.
Robin Hood aims at "helping fellow New Yorkers build their lives as the city moves toward recovery and beyond," according to its website.
-
Details
Governor Cuomo, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock also joined in
-
Others who performed or requested viewers for donations during the telethon include rock band Bon Jovi, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Mariah Carey, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Chris Rock, Sting, Barbra Streisand, among others.
It should be noted that New York City, United States' coronavirus epicenter, has so far witnessed 184,319 COVID-19 cases and more than 15,000 deaths.
-
Tina Fey
Tina Fey shed happy tears, as she revealed donation amount
-
Telethon host Tina Fey could not hide her emotions she announced the staggering donation amount.
"Is this real?" she asked producers, as she first saw the number.
"Okay. $115 million. We did this. You did this. We are difference makers... What a great day for New York," the Emmy-winning actress/writer said.
"Thank you, for everyone, who gave and gave and gave," Tina (49) added.
-
Twitter Post
And, it ended with this 'quintessential NYC moment'
-
-
Information
COVID-19 has killed nearly 3 lakh around the world
-
Across the United States, the pandemic has killed 83,425 people and infected more than 14 lakh. Globally, the disease has claimed the lives of 293,088 and sickened over 43 lakh.