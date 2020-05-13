Robert Pattinson is messing up a bit while in self-isolation. In a bizarrely entertaining interview for GQ's June edition, the Hollywood movie star (who, by the way, turns 34 today), almost blew up a microwave, admitted he has not been eating too clean, and has mostly given up on staying in shape. Also, Pattinson photographed himself for the magazine cover.

Details Pattinson isn't putting too much effort on his diet

Pattinson, who is currently stationed at an apartment in London, said he is eating "extraordinarily easy" foods like oatmeal, and is mostly munching on items directly out of cans. "I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up.... Like, I eat out of cans and stuff," he said.

Details I'm just barely doing anything: Pattinson

The actor further disclosed that he is finding it difficult to stay motivated to keep his workout routine for The Batman, adding that he has been ignoring the trainer that the movie's producers hired for him. He said, "I think if [other actors are] working out all the time, [they're] part of the problem. You set a precedent... Literally, I'm just barely doing anything."

'Tenet' He opened up a bit about 'Tenet' too

Pattinson also opened up a bit about his upcoming movies. He will soon return with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is still scheduled for a July release. "[Tenet is] so insane," Pattinson said. He added, "In each country [where we shoot] there's, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country."

Work Pattinson's 'Batman' film will arrive in October, next year

After Tenet, Pattinson will star Matt Reeves' ambitious new Batman film, where he plays the Caped Crusader. It also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Its filming was reportedly 25% complete, when the pandemic halted production. Earlier set for a Summer 2021 release, it will now hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Instagram Post And before we forget, happy birthday Rob!