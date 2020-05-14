Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan are all set to produce an upcoming Netflix original series titled Sweet Tooth. The eight-episode family drama show is based on DC characters created by Jeff Lemire. Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz will pen the screenplay, executive-produce and also serve as co-showrunners of the series. Mickle will also direct. Here's more on this.

Plot What is the show all about?

The offering, that has been described as broad in appeal and family-friendly, follows the story of Gus, part deer and part boy, who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world destroyed by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids, like himself, to unravel answers about this new world and mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Cast Cast includes Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Will Forte

The impressive star cast of the series includes child actor Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) and Will Forte. Meanwhile, veteran actor James Brolin has been roped in as the narrator. Downey Jr.'s production company Team Downey is bringing forward the new series in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television.

Information 'Sweet Tooth' comics were created by Jeff Lemire

The Sweet Tooth comic series was originally created and drawn by Jeff Lemire. It was first published in 2009 and ran for a total of 40 issues before concluding in 2013.

Instagram Post 'The sweetest things are worth waiting for'

Netflix Netflix already having a really good time