Amazon Prime India just made its biggest movie acquisition till now. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer comedy Gulabo Sitabo will skip the theaters and land directly on the streamer on June 12. The Shoojit Sircar-directorial was earlier planned to be out in April before the coronavirus pandemic shut movie halls all across the country. Here's more on this.

Touted as a quirky dramedy, Gulabo Sitabo tells the story of Gulabo (Bachchan) and Sitabo (Khurrana), who get caught up in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each with an agenda of his own. The story is set in Lucknow. It has been penned by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

Well, the expectations can be set high already, as the movie comes from acclaimed writer Juhi Chaturvedi. The writer-director duo of Juhi and Shoojit have previously given us quirky and utterly entertaining movies such as Vicky Donor and Piku, and the beautiful romantic drama October.

Bachchan described the film as a slice-of-life offering that is "must-watch for families at home." "I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time... and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe," he added.

Khurrana, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit's Vicky Donor, said, "Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor." The actor added, "What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humor in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special."

