Recently, a fake email claiming that Salman Khan was casting for films via his production company Salman Khan Films (SKF) started doing the rounds on social media. However, the Bollywood superstar (54) has now denied these rumors. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Salman clarified that neither he nor his production house are currently casting for any upcoming movie.

Details Salman said legal action will be taken against rumor-mongers

Captioning the post as, "Do not trust rumors," Salman said, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films." He added that he plans to take legal action against any party which is found to be falsely using his or his company's name.

Twitter Post Here is Salman's tweet

Information Rumors said Salman shifted from his farmhouse to Mumbai home

Salman is currently residing at his Panvel farmhouse with some family members and friends. Some reports suggested that he has moved from his farmhouse to his home in Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments. However, a source close to the actor later denied these reports.

Films Salman-starrer 'Radhe' remains stalled due to pandemic

Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3. He is now set to star in action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, was originally planned to release on May 22. However, some portions of the film were yet to be filmed, when the lockdown was announced. Hence, a May release in near to impossible.

Work Salman is keeping busy during the lockdown