Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has become the first big-ticket Bollywood outing to be released directly on a digital platform, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But Bachchan is taking it in high spirits. The megastar (77), who has been acting in movies for 51 years now, said that he feels "honored to be a part of yet another challenge."

Details Bachchan is 'amazed' at the changing times

After it was announced this morning that the Shoojit Sircar-directorial will have a digital release, Bachchan penned a thoughtful message on social media. He wrote, "Joined Film Industry in 1969.. in 2020.. its 51 years!!.. seen many changes and challenges.. Now another challenge.. Digital Release of my film Gulabo Sitabo!! That is amazing!... Honoured to be a part of yet another change (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is Bachchan's tweet

T 3531 -Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE ..

DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !!

June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country's .. THAT IS AMAZING !

Honoured to be a part of yet another change pic.twitter.com/ccH2Qxh92D — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2020

Film What is 'Gulabo Sitabo' all about?

Gulabo Sitabo was earlier scheduled to arrive in theaters in April. Touted as a quirky dramedy, the film tells the story of Gulabo (Bachchan) and Sitabo (Khurrana), a landlord and tenant duo, who are always at loggerheads with each other. The story is set in Lucknow. The movie has been been penned by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

Quote Bachchan described it as 'a must-watch for families'

Bachchan described the movie as a slice-of-life offering that is "a must-watch for families at home." Meanwhile, Khurrana, who made his Bollywood debut with Sircar's Vicky Donor, said, "What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humor in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special."

Release 'Gulabo Sitabo' will be out on Prime Video this June

Gulabo Sitabo is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The streaming giant plans to release the movie in 200 countries and territories around the world. "The global release of Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video... will ensure maximum reach and visibility for the film not just in India but around the world," said Director and General Manager of Amazon Prime India.

