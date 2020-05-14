Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has shared a heartfelt note in remembrance of the superstar's late assistant Amos Paul. Amos (60), who had been working with Aamir for 25 years, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital by Aamir (55), wife Kiran Rao and their team, but he succumbed to the attack.

Details Didn't think you'd ever not be around, Ira wrote

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Ira wrote, "RIP Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like." "Didn't think you'd ever not be around," Ira (23), who is a theater director, added. "Legends do not die," she summed up.

Last rites Aamir and Kiran attended Amos' funeral on Wednesday

Aamir, Kiran and a small group of people attended Amos's funeral at the Christian cemetery in Mumbai's Sewri. Pictures that surfaced from the spot showed Aamir and Kiran, wearing face masks, standing in a silent prayer alongside his coffin. Amos is survived by his wife and two children. Earlier, Aamir's friend and actor Karim Hajee said the couple was "devastated" after Amos's demise.

Quote Amos was simple and endearing, Karim said

Karim said that Amos had no major illness, adding, "His death is shocking. He died with his boots on." "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim said.

