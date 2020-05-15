In a tragic piece of news, Tamil filmmaker Arun Prasath passed away on Friday (May 15) in a road accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, according to several news reports. Arun, a native of Tamil Nadu's Annur, was riding a motorcycle when he crashed into a lorry, and succumbed to injuries, reports Times of India. May his soul rest in peace.

Arun was a former associate of popular director S Shankar, and had worked with him on movies like Vikram-starrer action thriller I (2015). Arun's directorial debut 4G was expected to release soon. The film stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, alongside Gayathri and Sathish. While 4G was announced in 2016, it has been struggling to get a theatrical release due to various reasons.

Reacting to the news, Shankar (56) wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun." "You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends," the director added. Meanwhile, 4G actor GV Prakash said he was saddened by the demise of his friend.

GV Prakash's tweet in Tamil roughly translates to, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend, who always brimmed with positivity. My deepest condolences to his friends and family members. I will pray to almighty for his soul to rest in peace."

