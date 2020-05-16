In a terrible piece of news, actor Sachin Kumar, who shot to stardom with his role in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV serial Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, died due to cardiac arrest, reports said on Saturday. Sachin was the cousin of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. After he passed away, Akshay reportedly rushed to his house. TV personalities condoled his demise.

Profile After acting, Sachin took up photography as a profession

Sachin quit acting after his stint in Lajja, where he was seen in a negative role. He took up photography as a profession. Confirming the news, his actor-friend Rakesh Paul said he couldn't be by his side in the final moments. "I couldn't see him by the time I learned about his demise, he was already taken to the crematorium," he told TOI.

Quote He didn't wake up from sleep, said Paul

"He went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. The incident happened probably late at night or early morning," Paul added.

Bond We were like brothers, revealed Paul

Paul said Sachin was like his brother. "I had Maruti 800 and he had a Fiat back then. Every time we reconnected on phone, or through messages, we promised each other to stay connected," he added. Sachin used to make pakodas for them, Paul said. "Life is so unpredictable man, having snacks especially pakodas will always remind me of my dear friend," he added.

Condolences Chetan Hansraj said the news was shocking