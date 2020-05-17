Disha Patani is the unofficial national crush of India. And the actor knows all too well how to steal the deal when it comes to fashion. From sports ensembles to elegant traditional outfits, Disha owns them all! We couldn't help but endlessly scroll through her Instagram profile, and as we scrolled, we came across some fashion gems. Check out the top five of them!

#1 The super casual look

In this look, Disha is seen wearing a pastel orange spaghetti top, which she has paired up with a faded light blue denim jacket. For the bottoms, she opted for a similar style pair of ripped shorts. Lastly, for the accessories, the diva donned a multi-layered neck chain. She left her hair open and carried a big smile.

#2 The glam casual look

Disha owns this casual look with much confidence. She is seen wearing ripped denim jeans with a neon green tube top. For the final touch, Disha detailed her waist with a simple black belt. Rounding off the look, she opted for cool chunky grey sneakers. The diva left her beautiful locks free-flowing to complete the look.

#3 The maroon ensemble

In this look, Disha is seen wearing a maroon-red dress featuring noodle straps and an amazingly crafted sweetheart neckline, which is surely the highlight of this outfit. It has a soft slit that runs down to the knees of the outfit. With detailing on the entire piece with simple embellishments and prints, this dress is a great Indo-western pick for parties and outings.

#4 The mauve two-piece dress

In this enchanting piece, Disha is the perfect embodiment of grace and charm. This mauve two-piece garment made of rich satin features an ankle-length tube top with a graceful fall and slit. For the bottoms and accessories, Disha opted for matching straight pants and an elegant necklace. This time, Disha tied her hair up in a bun.

#5 The floral print maxi dress