As the predicament for theater owners continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is coming with their own set of ideas as to how they can resurge.
Well, one innovative idea came from director Nag Ashwin, who suggested that theaters could be allowed to serve wine and beer to increase footfall.
Needless to say, netizens weren't too pleased with his suggestion.
Details
Good idea or bad idea, Ashwin asked on Twitter
Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote, "Once in a talk with Suresh babu garu and rana, it came up what if theaters get license to serve beer/breezer/wine, like in other countries... could it increase footfalls (sic)."
"Could it save the theater business (which does need saving)... what do you think?" he added.
"Good idea, bad idea?" the director asked fellow netizens.
Twitter Post
Here is Ashwin's tweet
Reactions
'Bad idea': Netizens unanimously ruled out the suggestion
-
Obviously, his idea wasn't received too well, with some people calling it "ignorant" and "pathetic".
Others noted the most obvious loophole that incidents of violence and misbehavior could surge, and many families would refrain from going to cinemas if alcohol was to be served.
Another suggested that perhaps makers should consider raising the standard of their films so that people turn to theaters.
Twitter Post
That sounds like a rather genuine suggestion
Information
Ashwin has directed 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'
-
For the unversed, Ashwin has written and directed movies such as coming-of-age Telugu drama Yevade Subramanyam (2015) and bilingual movie Mahanati (2018). He is now set to work on an untitled movie with Prabhas.
Tough phase
Meanwhile, theater owners are facing a tough time
Meanwhile, it should be noted that theater owners are facing a tough phase as their business continues to remain halted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Exhibitors fear that they might lose business to streaming platforms.
In fact, many major films such as Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi have already been given a digital release, which has upset theater owners.