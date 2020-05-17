Since the demise of her father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been shuffling through some good old memories. In a recent post, Riddhima (39) shared a rare picture of the entire Kapoor family on Instagram, and it surely is a treat for the fans. Riddhima is currently in Mumbai to be with her mother, Neetu, and brother Ranbir.

Details From Raj to Shammi, the picture features them all

The throwback picture showcases the Kapoor family getting together for a click. The image features Neetu and Rishi, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Ramsarni Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor as well as little Riddhima and Kareena Kapoor. Sharing the black-and-white picture to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Riddhima captioned the post as "Classic". Indeed, it is a classic!

Prayer meet The Kapoors recently held a prayer meet for Rishi

Recently, on Rishi Kapoor's 13th-day prayer meet, Riddhima shared a picture of herself standing alongside a garlanded photo of her father. She captioned the post as, "Love you always Papa." The prayer meeting, held at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai, was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among other friends and family members.

Demise Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for long

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the age of 67, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. His last rites were held later that day at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Crematorium. Riddhima, who resides in Delhi, missed the funeral as she could not fly down to Mumbai because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. She then took a 1,400-kilometer road journey to be with her family.

Statement After Rishi's demise, Kapoor family issued a statement