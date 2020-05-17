Someone's fortune is another's misfortune. While theater owners struggle to find a solution to their predicament due to zero business amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing nationwide lockdown, streaming platforms seem to be having a great time. Amazon's streaming wing Prime Video recently acquired the rights of seven movies across five languages to premiere directly on its platform. Here's a list of these movies.

#1 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Starring the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is perhaps the biggest Indian film to date to release directly on a streaming platform. Touted as a "quirky dramedy", the movie tells the story of a landlord and tenant duo, who are always at loggerheads. The story is set in Lucknow. It releases on Prime Video on June 12.

#2 'Shakuntala Devi'

In this biopic by Anu Menon, Vidya Balan plays late writer and mathematics wizard, Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala was popularly known as "human computer" for her ability to solve complex calculations quickly. She went on to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Information 'Ponmagal Vandhal' (Tamil)

Written and directed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya, Ponmagal Vandhal is a legal drama starring Jyothika in the lead role. The film also stars Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen, and Pandiarajan. It will be out on May 29.

#4,5 Penguin (Tamil and Telugu) and Law (Kannada)

Penguin: Written and directed by Eshavar Karthic, Penguin stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It has been produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj. The film starts streaming on June 19. Law: Written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar, Law stars Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad, and Mukhyamantri Chandru. It will be out on June 26.

#6,7 'French Biryani' (Kannada) and Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam)