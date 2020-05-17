Television actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on Friday night. But what's even more saddening is the fact that despite repeated cries from his wife, none of their neighbors came forward to help, fearing that Manmeet may have had the coronavirus. He was known for starring in serials such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak.

Context Unemployed and debt-ridden, Manmeet killed himself on Friday

Manmeet hanged himself in the bedroom of his flat in Swapnapurti Housing Society in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai around 9:30 pm on Friday. When his wife, Ravindra Kaur, heard the noise of a falling chair, she rushed to the bedroom and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan. Reportedly, Manmeet was out of work due to the lockdown was suffering from depression because of debts.

Details 'No one helped, people were busy making videos'

Manmeet's close friend Manjit Singh, who spoke to him on Friday evening, told SpotboyE that he was "very normal" at that time. He informed that Manmeet's wife "screamed a lot for the help and neighbors did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down." In fact, everyone present there was busy making videos, Manjit added.

Information Lastly, a security guard came to help

Finally, a security guard arrived at their flat, cut the dupatta which Manmeet had used to hang himself, and took him down. The actor was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Crisis Manmeet had no work, could not pay flat's rent

Manmeet's wife told the police that he had been depressed after many of his upcoming projects, including a web show and some commercials, were put on hold owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. She added that he had also taken some personal loans, which he was unable to repay. Manmeet reportedly did not even have enough money to pay Rs. 8,500 as his apartment rent.

Information Manmeet is survived by his wife and parents