Alia Bhatt just turned prettier, thanks to a new haircut. Before you start judging, she did it at home! But the catch is that the 27-year-old actress sought the help of a "multitalented loved one" to get the job done. While it could be Alia's sister Shaheen, netizens are pretty much convinced it was Ranbir. Because, well, he's multitalented and a loved one too!

Details 'Thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to occasion'

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture of herself, flaunting her new look. She wrote, "60 days later-stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push-ups...." "PS - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop (sic)," she revealed.

Instagram Post Here is Alia's post

Reactions 'Is it Ranbir Kapoor', curious fans wanted to know

With that intriguing post-script, Alia surely left followers ultra curious about her "loved one". One of the users enquired, "Is it Ranbir Kapoor?" Another, apparently a little too confident said, "Ranbir ne kiya na." "We really wanna know more about your multitalented loved one," wrote another. Alia, reportedly, is currently staying with Ranbir during the lockdown. So, honestly, we'd also make a similar guess.

Relationship Recently, Alia attended Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet with Ranbir

Alia has been by Ranbir's side since the actor is facing a particularly tough phase after recently losing his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Earlier this week, she accompanied him to his late father's prayer meet. She was also one of the few people who attended Rishi's last rites. Also, Alia was present at Mumbai's Banganga Tank where Ranbir immersed his father's ashes.

Work Alia, Ranbir will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra'