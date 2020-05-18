Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has teamed up with MTV through her non-partisan organization, When We All Vote, to organize a virtual prom event for the Class of 2020, whose traditional proms and graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will air live on MTV on May 22. Here are more details.

Event The event aims to inspire youngsters to vote

The event also aims to inspire graduates to register for voting in the upcoming national elections, due to be held later this year. The daylong program on MTV will feature all things prom, including throwback movies and short-form original content in the lead up to the virtual prom party. It is also set to feature special celebrity appearances and live performances.

Details It includes the 2020 Prom Challenge as well

The event includes the 2020 Prom Challenge and will shine a light on the 20 winning schools that hosted the most impressive non-partisan voter registration efforts from across the United States. Obama surprised the 20 winning student leaders from the winning schools on Wednesday in a Zoom call, where she reportedly informed them of their wins and congratulated them for it.

Information What is When We All Vote?

When We All Vote is a non-partisan, non-profit organization launched by Obama along with others in 2018. It aims to bring together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations across the United States to increase participation in elections. It also works to reduce the voting gap related to race and age, and empower all eligible voters to exercise their voting rights.

Information 2020 US election to take place in November