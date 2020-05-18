Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family were placed under home quarantine for 14 days at their residence in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district (Uttar Pradesh). The actor (45), along with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law recently traveled in a private vehicle to their hometown from Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown, after taking due permission from the authorities. Here's more on this.

Details They will remain in quarantine until May 25

Nawazuddin and his family reached their ancestral town on May 11 to celebrate Eid, and will now remain in quarantine for 14 days until May 25. It has been reported that they underwent medical screening at 25 points during the 1500-kilometer journey. Nawazuddin and other family members' samples were also taken by doctors. They have all tested negative for coronavirus.

Film Nawazuddin to star in 'Ghoomketu'

Separately, on the work front, Nawazuddin is all set to star in Ghoomketu, a comedy-drama which tells the story of a writer struggling to make it big in the Indian film industry. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Ragini Khanna, Ila Arun, and Swanand Kirkire. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in cameo appearances in the movie.

Information The film will release on ZEE5 on May 22

Produced by now-dissolved Phantom Films, and Sony Pictures Networks, Ghoomketu had been struggling to get a theatrical release for years due to financial troubles. The Pushpendra Nath Misra-directorial has now been given a digital release. It will be out on ZEE5 on May 22.

