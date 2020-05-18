Sonu Sood has taken it upon himself to send migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra to their respective homes amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. After arranging a batch of buses for migrants headed to Karnataka, the 46-year-old actor on Saturday arranged more buses for workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, after obtaining due permission from the state government. Sonu said he wants to continue the practice.

Reportedly, these buses left from Wadala for various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar, as well as to states like Jharkhand and Bihar. Sonu was also present there to bid goodbye to the migrants.

Sonu said he feels pained by plight of migrant workers. "It's been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets," he shared. Notably, thousands of migrant workers across India faced the wrath of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Rendered jobless, many of them walked on roads and rail tracks to reach home.

"I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all," the actor added.

Previously, Sonu reportedly donated 1,500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors in Punjab. The actor has also been providing meals to thousands of underprivileged persons in Mumbai and migrant workers residing in the Bhiwandi area. Prior to that, he offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

