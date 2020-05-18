Alia Bhatt is spreading smiles and sweetness, this time off the screen. The 27-year-old Bollywood actress sent out goodies containing chocolates and snacks to health-care workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai. She also attached a note on the packages, which reads, "Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes."

Thanking Alia for the sweet gesture, Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar of Mumbai's KEM Hospital tweeted a picture of the gift and wrote, "Thank you Alia for such a sweet surprise... much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic." As per the picture, the packets contain one large bar of chocolate, a sweet bun, an apple drink and other snacks.

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

Impressed by the gesture, Alia's fans heaped praises upon her and called her a "gem". One user wrote, "Thank you Alia, Our highest appreciation for ur kindness, Proud fan love you." Another commented, "Wow we are proud of Alia. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alia is reportedly staying with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai, amid the ongoing lockdown. On Sunday, she made fans curious after she shared her all-new look and thanked her "multitalented loved one" for giving her a haircut. In no time, fans filled up the comments section, inquiring if it was Ranbir who gave her the "chop chop".

