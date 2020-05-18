Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sent a legal notice to him, demanding divorce and maintenance, several reports said on Monday. She has also alleged that there are "serious issues" in their marriage. Notably, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 11 years and have two children, a daughter named Shaura (9 years old) and son Yaani (5). Here are more details.

Details Aaliya confirmed the news in an interview

In a conversation with ABP News, Aaliya confirmed the report, saying, "There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious." "The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair," she added.

Legal action Will file a divorce petition after lockdown: Aaliya's lawyer

Aaliya's lawyer sent Nawazuddin a legal notice on May 7 through email and WhatsApp. However, his response is awaited. "I wouldn't like to get into the details of the notice... but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious," the lawyer told Zee News. He added that they plan to file a divorce petition in a family court, once the lockdown ends.

Information Nawazuddin and Aaliya started dating in 2004

Reportedly, Nawazuddin and Aaliya started dating each other in 2004. The two tied the knot in 2009. Earlier, Nawazuddin was married to Sheeba. However, the marriage lasted less than six months, and they got divorced. Aaliya, whose real name is Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey, informed the publication that she has now legally changed her name back to Anjana.

Work Nawazuddin recently traveled to his hometown with family