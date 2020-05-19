Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing the role of Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, has passed away at the age of 30. Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju (27) were both found dead in their Las Vegas home on May 13 around 5 pm, according to reports. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Details Boyce's cousin found him dead on May 13

A source told E! online that on May 13, Boyce's cousin woke up and noticed that his car was at the house. He was worried because Boyce was supposed to be in Los Angeles. He then went to check on him and found him dead alongside his girlfriend. Apparently, Boyce often commuted to Los Angeles to see his daughter and for acting gigs.

Quote He was the life of the party, said a friend

"Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive... super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable," another source told the publication.

Film Boyce had a small but key role in 'Twilight'

In the 2008 romantic fantasy film Twilight, Boyce played Crowley, a senior at Forks High, who, in a crucial scene, swerves his van and nearly hits Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in the school parking lot. Just before his vehicle is about to crush Bella, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) uses a hand to stop the van, thereby intensifying Bella's suspicion that Edward is a vampire.

Details He had just recently turned 30

Boyce's only other acting credit is writer/director Trevor Jackson's 2018 short film Apocalypse. In December last year, as he celebrated his 30th birthday, Boyce wrote on Instagram, "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old... I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones."

Instagram Post Here is Boyce's post

Information Boyce is survived by his mother and a 10-year-old daughter

Boyce is survived by his mother, Lisa Wayne, and a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. On the other hand, his girlfriend Natalie reportedly leaves behind a baby son, Egypt.

Instagram Post 'Daddy's girl'

Quote In a Facebook post, Boyce's mother remembered him

In a Facebook post, Boyce's mother said he was planning to start a restaurant. She wrote, "He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers... I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Quote 'I wanted to lose weight, but couldn't resist your food'

"You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings... I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food," an excerpt from Boyce's mother's post read.

Statement Natalie had so much life to live, her family said