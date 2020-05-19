Last updated on May 19 2020, 02:02 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing the role of Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, has passed away at the age of 30.
Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju (27) were both found dead in their Las Vegas home on May 13 around 5 pm, according to reports.
The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.
A source told E! online that on May 13, Boyce's cousin woke up and noticed that his car was at the house. He was worried because Boyce was supposed to be in Los Angeles.
He then went to check on him and found him dead alongside his girlfriend.
Apparently, Boyce often commuted to Los Angeles to see his daughter and for acting gigs.
"Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive... super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable," another source told the publication.
In the 2008 romantic fantasy film Twilight, Boyce played Crowley, a senior at Forks High, who, in a crucial scene, swerves his van and nearly hits Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in the school parking lot.
Just before his vehicle is about to crush Bella, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) uses a hand to stop the van, thereby intensifying Bella's suspicion that Edward is a vampire.
Boyce's only other acting credit is writer/director Trevor Jackson's 2018 short film Apocalypse.
In December last year, as he celebrated his 30th birthday, Boyce wrote on Instagram, "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old... I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones."
At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!! #dirtythirty #sagittarius
A post shared by mr_alwaysgrindn on
Boyce is survived by his mother, Lisa Wayne, and a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. On the other hand, his girlfriend Natalie reportedly leaves behind a baby son, Egypt.
Since this day 10 years ago all I ever wanted to do was make you happy... Seeing you smile and doing what I can for you has been one of my biggest joys...Your 10 now princess and Dad will continue to do just that for as long as I'm here!! Happy birthday 🎉🎈🎊🎂 to my TWIN, my princess Alaya!! #Imgettingold #celebration #daddysgirl
A post shared by mr_alwaysgrindn on
In a Facebook post, Boyce's mother said he was planning to start a restaurant.
She wrote, "He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers... I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."
"You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings... I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food," an excerpt from Boyce's mother's post read.
On a GoFundMe page organized by Natalie's family, they wrote, "We are writing this letter to let you know that our loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend Natalie Adepoju suddenly passed away on May 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV."
"Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short," the statement further read.
